Shooting at extended stay hotel in Lewisville ruled accidental, self-inflicted

A shooting at an extended stay hotel in Lewisville is suspected to be accidental and self-inflicted, according to police.

Lewisville PD responded to a shooting at the Budget Suites in Lewisville Sunday evening.

According to a preliminary report from officials, a juvenile accidentally shot themselves in the leg.

The juvenile was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

“At this time, the incident appears to be accidental,” said Lewisville PD in a press release. “The investigation is ongoing.”

The Lewisville Police Department and Lewisville Fire Department responded to the initial call around 6:30 p.m.

Officials said the situation posed no threat to the public, and the scene was cleared about 30 minutes later.