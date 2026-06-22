City of Justin Update – June 2026

As summer arrives in Justin, it brings with it an exciting season of celebration, reflection, and quality time with family, friends and the community places we all love. Let’s make the most of these warm days together!

First, congratulations to the graduating Class of 2026. This milestone represents years of hard work, dedication, and perseverance. Whether graduates are continuing their education, entering the workforce, serving our country, or pursuing new opportunities, we are proud of each and every one of them and look forward to seeing the impact they will make in the years ahead.

We are also excited about the upcoming opening of Peterson Park, with details to be announced very soon. This beautiful new space will provide additional opportunities for recreation, gathering, and making memories with family and friends. Projects like this continue to strengthen our community and enhance the quality of life that makes Justin such a special place to call home.

As summer gets underway, I encourage everyone to slow down a little. Spend time outdoors. Attend local events. Meet your neighbors. Support local businesses. In today’s fast paced world, it is important to remember the value of community and connection. Those simple moments often become the memories we cherish most.

As we move closer to our nation’s 250th Independence Day celebration next month, it is also a good time to reflect on how fortunate we are to live in this great country. While our nation has faced challenges throughout its history, the American spirit of resilience, freedom, hard work and unity continues to endure. Communities like Justin are a reminder that the strength of our country begins at the local level with neighbors helping neighbors and people working together for the greater good.

On behalf of the City of Justin, I wish you and your family a safe, happy, and memorable summer.

Heavenly Father,

As we draw near to the summer months, we thank You for the gift of warmer days, longer evenings, and time to enjoy the beauty of Justin. Bless our families with safety, joy and meaningful moments together. Protect our children, those working in the heat and our first responders. Send gentle rains and fill our neighborhoods with peace and neighborly kindness. May this season strengthen our community bonds and deepen our gratitude for this hometown we love.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.