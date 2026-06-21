Eads: Denton County is focused on the future

With just over 1.069 million people and almost 90 people moving in each day, Denton County continues to experience tremendous growth. But growth alone is not what defines us. What matters most is how we prepare for it.

Families, businesses, and entrepreneurs continue choosing Denton County because of our strong economy, safe neighborhoods, excellent schools and quality of life. That continued growth brings opportunity, but it also brings responsibility.

Our fast-growing population demands that we continue planning not just for today, but for the future. Roads, public safety, county services, and infrastructure all must keep pace with the tens of thousands of new residents choosing to call Denton County home each year.

In 2024, we added an estimated 31,635 residents to our population, the fourth highest among the 16 North Central Texas counties. Only Collin, Dallas and Tarrant counties saw greater population increases.

At the same time, Denton County continues to attract major investment and high-quality jobs. In the past year alone, we brought more than $2 billion in major investments and more than 3,000 jobs into the county. Companies continue looking to Denton County because of our educated workforce, strong transportation network and business-friendly environment.

Transportation remains one of our highest priorities as we work to keep people and commerce moving efficiently across North Texas. Funds from the recent $650 million transportation bond package continue laying the groundwork for improvements along I-35W and I-35E, two major corridors that are critical to both mobility and economic development throughout our region.

The Denton County Commissioners Court has also remained focused on strengthening public safety and preparing county government for future growth. Investments in law enforcement, emergency management and the upcoming Denton County Civil Courts Building are all part of ensuring continuity of government and maintaining the high level of service residents expect.

We continue making these investments while remaining disciplined in our budgeting practices and keeping taxpayers top of mind.

In late May, S&P Global Ratings once again reaffirmed Denton County’s AAA long-term bond rating, noting our strong reserve position, growing tax base and history of conservative budgeting practices. That recognition reflects years of careful planning and financial stewardship by the Commissioners Court.

At the same time, Denton County’s tax rate remains the lowest it has been since 1986 — nearly 40 years ago.

As we begin preparing the Fiscal Year 2027 budget, our goal remains straightforward: continue planning responsibly for the future while protecting the quality of life that makes Denton County one of the best places to live, work, and play.

Paying Tribute to Our Dads

Father’s Day falls on June 21 this year and provides an opportunity to recognize the fathers and father figures who have helped guide us through life.

My father, Sidney Eads, has always led through quiet strength, integrity and kindness toward others. He has consistently demonstrated the importance of hard work, supporting your family, and helping people whenever you can. I remain grateful for his example and the impact he continues to have on my life.

Happy Father’s Day to my dad and to all the fathers across Denton County. Thank you for the sacrifices you make, the lessons you pass down, and the steady presence you provide for your families.

Connect With Us: If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected], and my office number is 940-349-2820. For more information, register for my newsletter at Dentoncounty.gov/countyjudgenewslettersignup