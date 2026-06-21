Pastor’s Place: The Art of the Release

By Gavin Papit, Lead Pastor, Tribes Church

June is a month defined by milestone moments in our community. If you look around our neighborhoods this month, you’ll see yards proudly displaying graduation signs and families gathering around grills to celebrate Father’s Day.

At first glance, grads and dads seem to be in opposite seasons of life. One is standing at the starting line of adulthood, eager to take on the world; the other is often standing in the backyard, holding a spatula, wondering how the time flew by so fast.

But if you look closer, these two celebrations are united in purpose.

To be a father—or a mentor, mother, or guardian—is to spend years pouring time, wisdom, love, and prayer into a life, knowing that the ultimate goal is to eventually let them go. We teach them how to ride a bike, how to apologize, and how to work hard, all so they have the tools to navigate a world we won’t always be there to shield them from.

And for the graduate, the excitement of moving forward is paired with the daunting reality of stepping out from under that protective umbrella.

In God’s Word, Psalm 127:4 offers a powerful picture of this dynamic: “Like arrows in the hands of a warrior are children born in one’s youth.” Think about that imagery. An arrow isn’t meant to stay safe and warm in the quiver forever. It was created for impact. But an arrow only hits its target if the archer takes the time to carry it, draw it out, aim it, and release it.

To every graduate in our community this month: view this new chapter not just as a career path, but as a calling. You are being sent out to hit the target of God’s best for your life, impacting all who see it.

And to every father and father-figure: take heart. The daily sacrifices, the late-night talks, and the quiet prayers matter. Pulling back the bow string and letting go is the hardest part of the job, but you were chosen for the task. So let ’em fly.

This June, let’s celebrate both the archers and the arrows. May we send our graduates out with confidence, and may we honor our fathers for helping them fly straight.