Flower Mound senior center highlights resident who exemplifies what being a father means

Father’s Day is Sunday, and a local senior center highlighted a resident that continues to care for his children and grandchildren.

Flower Mound Sodalis resident Neil Newman is a father to four children, a grandfather to eight grandchildren and a great-grandfather to ten great-grandchildren, with another on the way.

At the senior center, Newman constantly talks about them all with pride.

Between games and community activities, Newman often makes crafts for his loved ones.

Newman recently made a handmade keychain for his daughter, Linda.

When he takes home prizes from bingo or penny pitch, he keeps them in a safe place for his grandchildren.

Newman’s simple gestures offer a sense of thoughtfulness and love that have defined him as a father and grandfather for decades.

“Neil reminds us that fatherhood doesn’t end when children grow up,” said Marissa Simonds, reegional director of life engagement for Sodalis Living. “His love for his family shows up in the small things he does every day, from creating gifts by hand to thinking about how he can bring joy to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

For more information on Sodalis living in Flower Mound, visit the senior living center’s website.