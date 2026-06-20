Hudspeth: Denton’s two data center projects

These days, it can be difficult to turn on the news without hearing these two words: Data Centers. With two data centers under development in Denton, Core Scientific and Qumulus, it’s understandable that our community has questions about how these facilities will interact with our electric and water systems.

Starting with how they interact with Denton Municipal Electric (DME), it’s important to note that the state’s electrical grid operator, ERCOT (the Electric Reliability Council of Texas), must evaluate and approve any project expected to use more than 75 megawatts of power to confirm it can be supported without placing strain on the grid. Of the two data centers, only Core Scientific qualified for this type of evaluation and ultimately received ERCOT approval.

Once these facilities officially go online in Denton, they will each pay DME for 100% of their energy usage, including their full power demand and the cost of delivering that power to their sites. Because of their size, their usage is handled separately from typical residential or commercial accounts. For those interested, ERCOT provides public resources and answers to frequently asked questions on its website, ercot.com.

Next, let’s discuss water usage. Both Core Scientific and Qumulus have been designed to keep their overall water demand low. Core Scientific will use a closed‑loop water system, where coolant is continuously recirculated rather than discharged and replaced during normal operations. Qumulus will use an air‑cooled system, with most of its water use tied to its fire‑suppression system.

Combined, the two data centers are projected to use about 5.44 million gallons during their initial fill and testing period, which is less than one percent of the City’s annual water treatment volume. For comparison, a large grocery store uses between 3 and 5 million gallons each year. After the initial fill, annual water use at both facilities is expected to be even lower.

As I close out my final column as Mayor, I want to express my sincere appreciation to the people of Denton. Serving my hometown in this capacity has been an extraordinary honor, and I am grateful for the confidence you have placed in me throughout my time in office. Denton is a remarkable place thanks to its city staff, neighborhood leaders, business owners, volunteers, educators, and so many others who contribute to the community every day. It has truly been a privilege to represent you.