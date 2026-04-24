Flower Mound seniors get library cards at local senior living community

Residents of a Flower Mound senior living community are now official cardholders with the Flower Mound Public Library.

Staff from the Flower Mound Public Library made a house call to Sodalis senior living community and helped its residents set up library cards and online access.

The effort hoped to encourage the Sodalis residents to come together over a shared love for books and get connected to one of Flower Mound’s most-used public resources.

“Seeing the Flower Mound Public Library visit and get our residents set up was something we won’t forget,” said Shelby Anderson, VP of sales and marketing at Sodalis Flower Mound. “Our residents are part of this town and holding that library card is proof.”

According to research from the beckman Institute at the University of Illinois, older adults who read books for just eight weeks showed measurable improvements in both working memory and episodic memory.

Sodalis was excited to grant its residents with books and online resources that will give them the opportunity to continue learning and connecting.

“We’re grateful for partners that show up,” said Anderson.

For more information on Sodalis Flower Mound, visit the senior living community’s website.