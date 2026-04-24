From the Firehouse – April 2026

As I write this article, our staff is working closely with various community stakeholders in preparation to test a statewide emergency alert notification across Texas. This test is scheduled for April 2 and is being conducted in response to lessons learned from last year’s tragic flooding during the July 4 weekend in Kerr County. This test will mark the first time the state of Texas has initiated a coordinated, statewide alert test.

By the time you are reading this, I am hopeful the test was successful – or at the very least – that it provided valuable insights into how we can improve future statewide alerting efforts.

While outdoor warning sirens and emergency broadcasts for radios and televisions are often viewed as the primary means of receiving alerts, it is important to understand their limitations. Outdoor warning sirens are designed to alert people who are outside, not those indoors, and should not be relied upon as the primary source of notification. In many ways, these systems reflect an earlier era of emergency communications.

Today, our society is much more connected than ever before. Mobile phones, weather apps, weather radios and wireless emergency alerts all provide faster, instant detailed messaging for more reliable and updated information. These technologies can even send phone call messages to land line telephones. During the statewide test, I anticipate you will likely have received multiple alerts from different sources. This redundancy is intentional. No single system can reach everyone in every situation, so layered alerting helps ensure critical information gets out quickly.

At the heart of all these alerts is something even more important than technology – our people. Strong, connected communities are the foundation of effective emergency response and recovery. I continue to be amazed by the strength of our communities and the way we selflessly come together to support one another during tragic events. When neighbors check on one another, when families have a plan, and when we all take preparedness seriously, we create a safer and more resilient community for everyone.

For the month of February, Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 responded to 302 calls, with 61% being medical-related and 39% being fire or service related, and an average response time of 6:43 minutes. If you would like to sign up for Denton County ESD 1 & 2 emergency alerts via Everbridge, please visit the website.

To reach Chief Vaughan, send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102.