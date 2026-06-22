Liberty Christian earns TAPPS conference’s highest honor

The TAPPS Henderson Cup is considered the highest honor in TAPPS, and Liberty Christian School just took the award home for a second year in a row.

TAPPS, the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools, recognizes schools that excel in academic, athletics and fine arts throughout the school year.

On Tuesday, June 9, the conference announced Liberty Christian School in Argyle was the 2025-2026 winner for the 6A division.

It’s the 15th time overall Liberty Christian has won the honor, as well as the second year in a row, with the school earning the honor for the 2024-2025 school year, as well.

“Liberty Christian Athletics is proud to bring home the TAPPS Henderson Cup for the second consecutive year,” said Liberty Christian in a post to its athletics social media page.

According to TAPPS, the champion is determined by the points each school earns in the TAPPS Championships held throughout the school year.

“A champion cup is presented to the school for display during the year, along with a plaque to commemorate the school’s success,” reads the TAPPS website.

Liberty Christian released a video, allowing the community to relive some of the moments that led up to the 2025-2026 title.

The award got its name after TAPPS decided to honor Johnnie and Evelyn Henderson for their commitment to the organization.

According to TAPPS, Johnnie served as the first executive director and laid the groundwork for TAPPS’ future.

“Throughout their tireless efforts, the foundation was established from which TAPPS has grown to enjoy our present success,” said TAPPS on its site. “Therefore, the Overall School Championship Award has been named the Henderson Championship Cup to be presented annually.”

To see how the scoring was broken down, leading Liberty Christian to another win, visit the TAPPS Henderson Cup leaderboard for the 2025-2026 school year.