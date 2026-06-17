Hudson House eyes opening date in Highland Village

Highland Village is one step closer to getting a luxury taste of the East Coast.

Hudson House expects to open in fall or winter of 2026, according to a press release from parent company Vandelay Companies.

The Dallas-based restaurant serving East Coast cuisine will be located at The Shops at Highland Village in the space previously occupied by the Corner Bakery Café and a pilates studio.

“Hudson House has always been about creating places that feel like part of the neighborhood,” said Hunter Pond, founder, chairman and CEO of Vandelay Companies. “The Shops at Highland Village offers a strong sense of community and has become a destination for dining, shopping and gathering. We’re excited to bring Hudson House to the area and continue growing the brand in markets that align with our commitment to hospitality, quality and creating experiences guests return to time and time again.”

According to a filing with the state, construction on the new restaurant is expected to be completed in November.

The first Hudson House location was opened in Highland Park, Texas in 2017. Since then, the concept has grown and expanded across North Texas.

It is well-known for its cheeseburger, avocado dip, chicken parm, Hudson salad, world-famous martini and oysters that are flown in from the East Coast daily.

“The Hudson House menu reflects the brand’s commitment to timeless, coastal-inspired dishes,” said Vandelay in a press release. “This location represents another milestone for Vandelay Companies, which has evolved into one of the region’s most influential groups.”

Hudson House also has a raw bar and sushi, including the Sunset Roll made up of spicy tuna, cucumber and avocado topped with salmon, thin lemon slice and ginger vinaigrette.

The bar features its famous martini, Lemon Drop and a variety of cocktails like the Frozen Bellini, Strawberry Spritz, Spicy Mexican and classic Manhattan.

According to Vandelay, the Highland Village location will feature Hudson House’s signature warm leather booths, a large wraparound bar, a spacious sit-down tab car and an outdoor patio.