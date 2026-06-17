Argyle ISD approves $2 million in raises and added benefits for teachers, staff

Argyle ISD’s teachers and staff members will see a bump in pay for the 2026-2027 school year, along with some extra benefits.

The district’s board of trustees approved a $2 million compensation plan that includes a 3% pay increase for all employees at its regular board meeting on Monday.

“This plan reflects our commitment to the people who make Argyle ISD exceptional,” said Superintendent Dr. Courtney Carpenter. “I’m grateful for the feedback our employees provided throughout the year and for the Board of Trustees’ continued support of investing in our staff. Together, these decisions help ensure Argyle ISD remains a destination district for both employees and families.”

For teachers, that pay increase will be about $2,080, along with market adjustments for select experience levels.

The approved compensation plan also increases the district’s health insurance contribution by $50 to offset the rising cost of insurance.

Another added benefit to the plan is the expansion of the district’s free Pre-K program, which will now be available to all Argyle ISD staff.

The district will also increase stipends for qualifying Special Education teaching positions.

According to Argyle ISD, the compensation recommendations that were approved Monday were informed by a comprehensive review of district priorities, employee feedback, market data and the TASB Pay Review Process, which examines pay structures, regional comparisons and long-term compensation strategies.

The research aims to keep the district in competition for the best quality staff while remaining financially responsible.

In addition to the compensation boosts, Argyle ISD also approved $5.2 million in new positions as the district grows.

The district will open Scott Gibson Middle School in fall 2026 before opening Michael Ball Intermediate and Argyle Legacy High School open their doors in fall 2027.

Another middle school will open in Argyle ISD, but not until the 2029-2030 school year.

The district’s rapid growth has forced them to buy up land as fast as possible, which has been met with concerns from local officials.

For now, Argyle ISD has kept up with growth and anticipates it will have about 10,000 students by 2030. The new compensation plan is part of the district’s balanced budget.

“I want to thank you for all your work on this and looking at different ways that different allotments would affect different staff members and different expenses they have,” said Argyle ISD Board of Trustees President Leigh Ann Artho. “Coming in with a balanced budget is a hard thing to do and I’m impressed y’all seem to do it every year.”

The Argyle ISD Board of Trustees is still operating one member short at Place 7 holder Josh Westrom suddenly resigned from his seat in May. The board was expected to appoint a new member Monday, but did not take action on the item.