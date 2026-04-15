Argyle ISD to add intermediate schools as part of new long-range strategic plan

Argyle Independent School District continues to wrangle with the rapid growth that has hit its district boundaries, but hopes to manage it with a new long-range plan.

The district’s board of trustees approved the long-range plan at a special board meeting on Wednesday, April 8, which committed Argyle ISD to adding intermediate schools to its feeder patterns.

Argyle ISD said the plan is designed to strategically manage the district’s continues growth while maximizing the use of both existing and future facilities.

The new structure is designed to help balance enrollment across campuses, provide flexibility for future growth and help eliminate the need for elementary rezoning in the near term.

“As Argyle ISD continues to grow, we must balance meeting today’s needs without overbuilding for the future,” said Superintendent Dr. Courtney Carpenter. “Our long-range planning ensures we use facilities strategically, remain responsible stewards of taxpayer resources and continue prioritizing strong programs and opportunities for students.”

The district used extensive reviews of demographic data, enrollment projections, instructional space capacity and future bond construction projects to come up with the plan.

Argyle ISD said the plan aligns current bond programs and focuses on long-term sustainability while maintaining the high-quality educational experience expected by its families.

The district believes the board’s approved plan provides a blueprint for how the district can proactively address enrollment growth.

As a result of the plan, all four of Argyle ISD’s elementary school will serve Pre-Kindergarten through fourth grade starting in the 2027-2028 school year.

The newly-named Michael Ball campus will now be an intermediate school instead of an elementary school, as it was originally announced. It is currently under construction on FM 407 and will serve fifth and sixth-grade students in the West Zone when it opens in the 2027-2028 school year.

According to the district’s Graduation Year Chart, it will replace the Sixth Grade Campus.

Students from Michael Ball Intermediate will attend the new Scott Gibson Middle School, which is expected to open in fall 2026 and feed into Argyle High School on Canyon Falls Drive.

The district said the new Argyle Middle School, which is expected to open in the 2029-2030 school year, will become an intermediate campus, as well. It will serve fifth and sixth-grade students in the East Zone, which will presumably feed into Argyle Legacy High School (the old Argyle Middle School and original Argyle High School campus).

Argyle ISD has been struggling with its growth and seemed to be scrambling for land after a recent purchase along Hwy 377 and another 128 acres in Northlake, which was met with some pushback from the Town’s mayor.

While Argyle ISD adds intermediate campuses, nearby Keller ISD will soon decide if all three of its intermediate schools will close due to budget constraints.

For more information, watch the board’s special meeting from April 8 or view the presentation.