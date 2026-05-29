New dumpling restaurant now open in Flower Mound

Flower Mound has a new spot to indulge in dumplings and other Asian cuisine.

Dumpling Queen opened its doors for dine-in guests on Friday.

The restaurant offers handmade dumplings and traditional pastries, according to owner Ruby Sun.

“After months of preparation, renovations, recipe testing and long days in the kitchen, it’s honestly exciting (and a little surreal) to finally be opening the doors,” said Sun.

A menu for the new spot includes traditional appetizers like edamame, spring rolls and lettuce wraps, as well as scallion pancake, crab Rangoon and wonton.

In addition to traditional and specialty dumplings, Dumpling Queen will also serve a variety of soups, potstickers and traditional Asian cuisine, such as noodle dishes, honey walnut shrimp, orange chicken and a variety of stir fried options.

Dumpling Queen hopes to be more than just another restaurant around town, it also gives the local owners a chance to share their culture with the community.

“My mother has over 40 years of experience making Chinese dumplings and traditional pastries,” said Sun. “And sharing that part of our family and culture with the Flower Mound community means a lot to us.”

The new restaurant will open its doors along Flower Mound Road, taking over the space previously occupied by HERE Asian Cuisine.

Dumpling Queen started taking and delivering online orders on Monday, giving the kitchen a week to get some experience in. Now, they’re ready for guests to enjoy the dining area.