Dumpling Queen to replace HERE Asian Cuisine in Flower Mound

A new Chinese restaurant is setting up shop in Flower Mound after a sign on the building announced Dumpling Queen is coming soon.

The restaurant, which claims online to serve fresh, handmade noodles, Chinese dumplings and authentic Asian cuisine, will take the place of HERE Asian cuisine in The Pines of Flower Mound shopping center.

It is located at the corner of Flower Mound Road and Morriss Road.

“Our mission is to bring traditional flavors, quality ingredients and warm hospitality to the community,” Dumpling Queen said. “Every dish is prepared with care for freshness and taste.”

The restaurant’s menu is expected to feature noodles, dumplings and a variety of popular Asian dishes.

According to social media post, the restaurant space has a patio that can create a perfect setting for guests to enjoy an authentic dining experience.

Dates for the restaurant’s opening have not been announced, yet.

“Whether dining in or takeout, we are committed to clean service, great food and a welcoming experience,” said the restaurant. “Visit Dumpling Queen and enjoy homemade quality everyday.”

HERE Asian Cuisine opened in Flower Mound in 2017 and was featured in The Cross Timbers Gazette‘s Foodie Friday column twice, showcasing its sushi rolls and asian menu.