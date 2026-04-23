Southern Denton County residents can buy severe weather prep supplies tax-free

In preparation for any severe weather, the State of Texas is giving residents the chance to purchase emergency preparation supplies tax free this weekend.

The two-day sale starts Saturday at midnight and lasts until midnight on Monday. Shoppers can buy in-store, online, by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means.

“Natural disasters will continue to happen,” said the Texas Comptroller Office in a press release. “Prepare yourself during the 2026 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday for emergencies that can cause physical damage like hurricanes, flash floods and wildfires.”

According to the state, some items that qualify for tax exemption include portable generators priced under $3,000 and emergency ladders and hurricane ladders priced under $300.

Other items that will be tax exempt, as long as they are priced under $75, include:

Axes.

Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt).

Nonelectric can openers.

Carbon monoxide detectors.

Nonelectric coolers and ice chests for food storage.

Fire extinguishers.

First aid kits.

Fuel containers.

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits.

Hatchets.

Reusable and artificial ice products.

Light sources – portable self-powered (including battery operated). Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns.

Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers.

Radios – portable self-powered (including battery operated) – includes two-way and weather band radios.

Smoke detectors.

Tarps and other plastic sheeting.

There will not be a limit to the number of qualifying items that can be purchased and no exemption certificate is required to remove tax from the order.

According to the state, several over-the-counter self-care items, like antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a “Drug Facts” panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration regulations.

The following items will not qualify to be bought tax free this weekend:

Medical masks and face masks.

Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes.

Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare.

Toilet paper.

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles.

Camping stoves.

Camping supplies.

Chainsaws.

Plywood.

Extension ladders.

Stepladders.

Tents.

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies.

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies.

When purchasing an item online, delivery charges may put an item’s total price over the accepted threshold, which would force a buyer to pay taxes on the overage.

“For example, you purchase a rescue ladder for $299 with a $10 delivery charge, for a total sales price of $309,” explained the Texas Comptroller’s Office. “Because the total sales price of the ladder is more than $300, tax is due on the $309 sales price.”

If the sales tax is paid during the tax-free period, a customer can ask the seller for a refund or fill out a Form 00-985 that allows the customer to file the refund claim directly with the Comptroller’s Office.

For more information, visit the Texas Comptroller’s website.