Flower Mound resident robbed of phone at gunpoint

Flower Mound police are on the search for a male that stole someone’s phone at gunpoint Sunday evening.

According to Flower Mound PD, officers responded to a reported robbery in the 3300 block of Devonshire Court.

The victim said an unknown male asked to use his phone. When he did, the male took out a handgun and demanded the victim give him the password to the phone.

Officials said the suspect also forced the victim to reset the phone before allowing him to leave.

The suspect fled the scene, as well, once the phone was reset.

According to police, the suspect was described as a young black male, approximately 16-20 years old and about 5 feet 7 inches with a thin build, light complexion with freckles, dreadlocks and was last seen wearing a hoodie.

“The investigation is still ongoing and the department’s Criminal Investigations Division is urging anyone with information to come forward,” said Flower Mound PD.