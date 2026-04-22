Skunk tests positive for rabies in Highland Village

Highland Village police are advising residents to ensure their pets are up to date on their rabies vaccine after a skunk tested positive within City limits.

On Friday, Highland Village Animal Services responded to an injured skunk in the 300 block of Greenleaf Street.

When the skunk was found, it was humanely euthanized and a specimen was submitted to the State Health Lab in Austin on Monday.

The specimen was tested for rabies, which came back positive.

“At this time, there is no indication of an immediate threat,” said Highland Village PD. “However, it is a critical time for heightened awareness.”

The department encouraged anyone who had contact, or whose pets might have had contact, with a skunk in the area on or around April 17 to notify Animal Services promptly.

“This is an important reminder to ensure your cats and dogs are up to date on their rabies vaccines and to report any animals that may appear sick or injured to Animal Services for investigation,” said officials.

Rabies vaccines are required under Texas Health and Safety Code 826.021 for cats and dogs four-months-old and over.

For more information or to ask questions, contact Animal Services at 469-444-0915 or email [email protected].