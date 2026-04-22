LETTER: Proposed FM 407 development not the “thoughtful” solution

I am a 38-year resident of Double Oak and feel the Mayor’s recent message about the proposed 407 Double Oak Shopping Center misses the point and is borderline delusional.

In his recent commentary he states that the shopping center is a “thoughtful” alternative to the town’s current lack of commercial development.

The reason that this high traffic shopping center is so adamantly opposed by town residents and current council candidates is that it is anything but thoughtful. Residents are not opposed to commercial development but a high traffic (9500 cars per day) development that dramatically worsens drainage and resident safety does not pass the test of “thoughtful.”

The mayor has been working with Lantana on this project since last July and just can’t seem to realize that this “high traffic” proposal does not fit Double Oak’s current and future needs.

A vote for Bump, McCormick and Blesch will assure a true thoughtful way forward for Double Oak.

Dick Ulrich

Double Oak, TX