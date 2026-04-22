Argyle ISD names new principal for Jane Ruestmann Elementary

Jane Ruestmann Elementary’s front office will see a few changes in the 2026-2027 school year with the departure of its principal and assistant principal.

Lauren Tullos, the current principal of Jane Ruestmann Elementary, will become Argyle ISD’s director of staff, student and learner services.

According to the district, Tullos has more than 15 years of experience in public education, including campus administration, school counseling and classroom teaching.

She has served within Argyle ISD since 2022 and helped open Ruestmann Elementary in 2022.

The district announced the promotion of Tullos among a few moves that would affect the Ruestmann campus.

Hillary Laird will replace Tullos as the campus principal.

She has worked in public education for more than 20 years and will transition into the role of principal at Ruestmann Elementary after serving as the assistant principal at Hilltop Elementary.

“Since joining Argyle ISD in 2018, Laird has made a significant impact across the district,” said the district in a press release.

She earned the Argyle West Elementary Teacher of the Year Award in 2021.

Before becoming the assistant principal at Hilltop, Laird served as the district’s Gifted and Talented Specialist, where she helped expand and enhance advanced academic programming for students.

The assistant principal at Jane Ruestmann Elementary, Leeann Rudolph, will also be leaving for a new position within the district.

Rudolph will replace retiring Lisa Watson as Argyle ISD’s Learner Services Department as a curriculum specialist for English, Language Arts and Social Studies.

“With more than 20 years of experience as a classroom teacher, dyslexia specialist and special services coordinator, she brings a wealth of knowledge and a deep commitment to supporting both educators and learners across the district,” said the district.

Rudolph has served in campus leadership since 2023 when she joined Argyle South Elementary an assistant principal.

All three will remain at their current campuses through the end of the 2025-2026 school year.