LETTER: Baseless ethics complaint dismissed in town council race

During this election, Double Oak Town Council member Mike Gwartney filed a formal ethics complaint against me—to try to damage my reputation.

It failed.

The Texas Ethics Commission dismissed the complaint in full, finding no violation and no jurisdiction. The official dismissal letter is attached.

The Commission states plainly that the complaint “does not allege a violation of a law administered and enforced” and that “no further action will be taken.”

The allegation itself ignored clear state law.

This wasn’t accountability. It was a baseless complaint, filed in the middle of an election and used to create doubt where none existed.

Voters should ask themselves why an elected official would choose to use a formal ethics process this way—and what that says about their judgment. You would think he knows the legal aspects.

Double Oak deserves better than political tactics designed to mislead.

I’m focused on facts, transparency, and serving this community—not gamesmanship.

Linda Blesch

Candidate for Double Oak Town Council