$1.1 million in upgrades planned for Post Oak Park in Flower Mound

Construction on Post Oak Park in Flower Mound will start soon, replacing some gravel trails with concrete and adding in restrooms, among other improvements.

According to a presentation from Parkhill, the firm in charge of the park upgrade designs, the current playground equipment will be replaced with a berm-style playground.

It will feature synthetic grass hills with playground elements throughout, in addition to ground-level equipment and a pair of tot swings.

“We wanted to come up with something that is more engaging, but still natural in feel and fits into the aesthetic of Post Oak Park,” said Landon Bell of Parkhill.

The restrooms will be located near the entrance of the park, just before the playground and will have two family stalls within a pre-manufactured restroom building.

Some of the trails throughout the park are concrete, but there are still some sections with old, decomposed granite that have become overgrown, grassy or muddy.

Parkhill plans to replace those gravel trails with all concrete trails and improve a pedestrian crossing over the creek area near the back of the park.

Other improvements include lighting upgrades to brighter LED lights and improving the water flow and drainage throughout the park, which features a pond.

“We’re trying to alleviate mosquitos and create more of a habitat with grass and native plants that can serve as a drainage way, but not with standing water,” said Bell.

According to the town, the park will be closed during construction, which is expected to start in June.

The more than $1.1 million in renovations are expected to take about a month to complete.

Sales taxes dedicated to improvements will be used for the project, which was planned during the review of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan in 2017.

Post Oak Park was originally named Skillern Park in 2001, but was renamed Post Oak Park in 2012 when it was developed.