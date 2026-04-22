A helicopter will land at a school in Highland Village, here’s why

A CH-47 Chinook helicopter will take off from and land at Briarhill Middle School in Highland Village on Tuesday, but residents shouldn’t be alarmed.

It’s part of a planned exercise by the Texas Army National Guard, which will take place at the school’s football field between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

According to the Highland Village Police Department, the helicopter will take off and land multiple times as part of a special Air Force Junior ROTC Experience.

The exercise was planned by Marcus High School and Flower Mound High School.

It’s an exercise that has happened before in southern Denton County, including at Marcus High School.