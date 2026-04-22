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Southern Denton County Local News

A helicopter will land at a school in Highland Village, here’s why

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
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A CH-47 Chinook helicopter is planned to land at the Briarhill Middle School football field. (Photo courtesy of Highland Village PD)

A CH-47 Chinook helicopter will take off from and land at Briarhill Middle School in Highland Village on Tuesday, but residents shouldn’t be alarmed.

It’s part of a planned exercise by the Texas Army National Guard, which will take place at the school’s football field between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

According to the Highland Village Police Department, the helicopter will take off and land multiple times as part of a special Air Force Junior ROTC Experience.

The exercise was planned by Marcus High School and Flower Mound High School.

It’s an exercise that has happened before in southern Denton County, including at Marcus High School.

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Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

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