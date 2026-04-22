Flower Mound Mayor’s Message – April 2026

In late February, I had the privilege of delivering the Town’s State of the City address at the annual State of the Cities luncheon, hosted by the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce, Highland Village Business Association, and Lewisville Area Chamber of Commerce. This event brings together business leaders from across our neighboring communities to hear updates on the progress and achievements of the past year. As part of this tradition, Flower Mound’s Communications team, once again, produced an entertaining and informative recap video. If you haven’t seen it yet, I encourage you to check it out at flowermound.gov, where it’s featured among the pinned videos toward the bottom of our homepage. While the video offers a great overview, I’d also like to take this opportunity to highlight a few key accomplishments that help tell the story of where we’re headed.

In many ways, 2025 marked the start of a new chapter for Flower Mound. With a renewed focus on strengthening our financial strategy, we’ve prioritized maintaining our existing assets, enhancing services, reinvesting in aging infrastructure, and planning responsibly for future growth. Most notably in 2025, Flower Mound voters passed a bond election for the first time in more than 20 years. Propositions A and B, totaling $112 million, fund critical improvements to the Town’s 30-year-old streets and upgrades to the Town’s parks and recreational facilities, including trail systems, parks and sports fields, and the expansion and renovation of the Community Activity Center. With the Town’s financial strategy now leveraging debt to fund non-utility capital projects, this vote of confidence from Flower Mound residents allows us to move forward with much needed investments in the town’s infrastructure without taking on new debt. We anticipate all projects that fall under the Town’s Bond 2025 program will start within the next five years. You can learn more about the program and the projects we’ve made progress on so far at flowermound.gov/bond2025.

Speaking of the budget, the Town’s Fiscal Year 2025-2026 budget was perhaps the leanest passed by Town Council in recent years. The paired-down approach was a direct response to a decrease in the Town’s property tax base due to a lack of new home sales and development and a decline in sales tax receipts. Your Town Council was still able to hold the tax rate steady at 38 cents per $100 valuation and we increased the homestead exemption to 20 percent, the maximum allowed by state law. It is important that we offset the rising cost of homes with a higher exemption to help our residents.

Public safety was another key focus in 2025 to lead us into 2026. The Town kicked off the design phase for a permanent Fire Station No. 6 on 6.64-acres of Town-owned land in west Flower Mound. Construction on the new facility is expected to start in spring, with an estimated completion in 2027 and we will also have a new fire station No. 3 at Aberdeen and Long Prairie Rd. In case you didn’t know, Flower Mound is ranked as a top-tier ISO (insurance service office) rating of 1, which indicates the highest fire protection capabilities and gives you a lower home insurance rate, so remind your insurance carrier of this classification. In addition to our fire service expansion and outstanding ranking, staff began the land acquisition phase for a new police and municipal court facility, as our current police station is 30 years old and will soon not meet the operational needs of our growing community. Flower Mound ranks as the top 10 community leaders in safety in the United States.

The Town also took steps toward designing a performing arts center. Planned for 3.67 acres of Town-owned land within the River Walk development, the center is envisioned as a community hub for arts, cultural, and creative programming. Potential amenities include a main stage theater, flexible performance spaces, multipurpose rooms, administration and support spaces, a gallery, and exhibition space that can host, as well as outdoor spaces that provide opportunities for gathering, performances, and connectivity to the River Walk trail system and neighboring restaurants and retail locations. We plan to fund the project through the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) No. 1, which Town Council voted to extend in November 2024 with this vision in mind. You can learn more at flowermound.gov/artscenter.

This is just a sliver of the many things your Town accomplished in 2025 to build on this year. Be sure to watch the State of the City video for a recap from some of our major departments and how they earned their spot in the bunker (a reference you won’t get until you watch!). Happy spring – I’ll see you back on these pages in May.