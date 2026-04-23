Ponder’s new roadway marks major milestone for town

A new 1-mile stretch of roadway was celebrated in Ponder as a major improvement for the town.

The Anderson Farms Parkway broke ground on April 12, which will serve as a second access point for Ponder ISD’s campuses.

It will run parallel to FM 156, connecting January Lane to FM 2449 and easing congestion on FM 156.

According to the town, it is the first new thoroughfare road built in Ponder in a long time that isn’t tied to a development or a private project.

“Its purpose serves a vital connection between north and west Ponder, and a much needed second entrance to the Ponder ISD campuses,” said Ponder Mayor Nick McGregor. “We are excited to see the project take shape and are thankful for our continued partnerships with Ponder ISD and Denton County that made it possible.”

The $6.5 million project is funded through the Denton County’s TRIP22 bond program, alongside the Town and Ponder ISD’s contributions of $1.5 million.

Anderson Farms Parkway was named in honor of the Anderson Family, longtime Ponder residents whose land made part of the project possible.

Construction has already started and is expected to be completed in fall 2026.

The project is about a mile away from the historic Ranchman’s Ponder Steakhouse, which is being revived by local entrepreneur Marty Bryan and transformed into Ranchman’s by Marty B

It is currently hiring and is expected to open soon, according to Bryan and the Town.

“We are excited to see this project launching soon,” said McGregor. “Ponder is growing, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome this establishment to our community.”

Denton County looked to help Ponder in its growth, announcing in September 2025 the county would be acquiring the Ponder Volunteer Fire Department in a proactive effort to provide fire and emergency medical services to all areas of Denton County.

According to the county, proceeds from the purchase were used to fund 24/7 staffing at the Ponder Fire Station for three years.