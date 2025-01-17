Bahama Buck’s coming to Argyle

A Bahama Buck’s shaved ice shop is coming soon to Argyle, according to a construction project filed Friday with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The Original Shaved Ice Company, which also serves smoothies and acai bowls, has many locations around North Texas, including some in Double Oak, Lewisville and Roanoke. According to the new project filing, a new location is coming soon to The Shops at Gateway, 8131 Gateway Drive, a new commercial building next to Taco Bell on FM 407.

The company will finish out its space in The Shops at Gateway, with the renovation beginning in March and ending as early as July.

