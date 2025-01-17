Friday, January 17, 2025
Lantana Update — January 2025

As we at Lantana Cares reflect on the accomplishments of 2024, we were thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of the Ferguson Courts at Lantana pickleball complex, a project that highlights our commitment to enhancing community spaces through collaboration with local development and water districts.

Looking ahead to 2025, we are excited to focus on the evolving needs of multigenerational families within our community. It’s become increasingly common for households to include multiple generations, from young adults to seniors. This shift presents a wonderful opportunity for Lantana Cares to create recreational and educational events tailored to the diverse needs of these families.

In 2024, we successfully launched Chair F.I.T. in partnership with Body Bionics. This innovative exercise program emphasizes mobility and encourages participants to enhance their balance, strength, and flexibility. Classes are held every Monday and Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Lantana Community Event Center. We are pleased to announce that the monthly discounted price of $30 for unlimited Chair F.I.T. classes will continue through March 2025.

Additionally, Lantana Cares is collaborating with the Lantana Community Association to introduce a variety of new initiatives, including:

– A babysitter certification class
– A robotics club for 3rd to 5th graders
– Quarterly Veterans’ socials
– Lifelong learning programs specifically designed for adults in the “sandwich generation”

To learn more about Chair F.I.T. and how it can benefit you or your loved ones, visit bodybionics.com/chair-fit.

Lantana Cares is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering residents through education, recreation, and beautification efforts in the Lantana Community. For more information about our programs and initiatives, please visit our website at lantanacares.org.

Here’s to a fulfilling and transformative 2025 as we embrace the needs of our multigenerational community!

-Submitted by Kristine Hallingstad, President, Lantana Cares

Spectrum Fiber Installation

Spectrum is building a fiber-optic network in Lantana to offer internet, cable TV and phone service to residents. The operation requires MasTec, the contractor working on the installation, to access residents’ easements in front of their homes.

The Fresh Water Supply District is requiring MasTec to conduct restoration efforts after they complete the conduit installation portion of the project. Several utility lines have been hit, as well as water and sewer lines, according to Lantana General Manger Kevin Mercer, who meets with the contractor to discuss issues on a weekly basis. The district is requiring Spectrum to use a licensed plumber (Scout Plumbing) to video each customer’s wastewater service line after boring activities to ensure no damage has occurred.

So far, fiber installation has been either completed or approved in the following subdivisions: Garner, Fairlin, Gaillardia, Reata, Telea, Palmetto, Laviana, Sierra, Wimberley, Carlisle, Camden, Meridian, Crescent, Kendall, Wisteria, Sonora, and Navarro. All subdivisions in Lantana will eventually be outfitted with Spectrum fiber.

For questions or concerns regarding the project, call MasTec at 972-512-2907 or 817-487-1921, or email [email protected]. For after-hours emergencies regarding water and wastewater services, call the FWSD office at 940-728-5050. If a gas pipeline appears damaged, call the CoServ Gas Emergency line at 844-330-0763.

