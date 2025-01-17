Friday, January 17, 2025
Foodie Friday: Cheers to 30 years at Bistecca Steakhouse

Jay Marks
By Jay Marks
The Jay Marks Real Estate team at Bistecca.

Last month I took my team to Bistecca Steakhouse in Highland Village for our Annual Christmas Dinner and to honor their recent 30th anniversary. Their standard of excellence was on full display.

As they celebrate their anniversary, they’re not just looking back at three decades of excellence — they’re raising a glass to the many more memorable moments yet to come. Bistecca has a solid tradition of great food, warm hospitality, and lasting connections.

Executive Chef Morris Salerno has been crafting unforgettable dining experiences since 1994, proudly serving guests the finest steaks, fresh seafood, and expertly crafted cocktails, all in a welcoming atmosphere that feels like home. This award-winning chef has been named Dallas Chef of the Year twice and has won numerous awards with the World Master Chefs Society competitions in France, England, Ireland, Germany, Canada, Sweden, and Thailand. And you can taste that with every bite.

One thing you need to know about Bistecca is that this is an old-school ideal date-night location. As one of the early restaurants in the Flower Mound/Highland Village area, they have stood the test of time by continuously delivering fantastic meal experiences.

We started out with two appetizers: Tuna Grotto with its crispy wontons and topped with, of all things, Wasabi Caviar, and of course we had to have the famous Steak Salerno (specially created by and named for Chef Salerno.)

After a difficult decision (how to choose from so many fabulous entrée options?) several team members chose Beef and Crab–tenderloin medallions topped with lump crab and a rich sauce–while others selected the amazing Prime Bone-in Ribeye. Both were perfectly paired with potatoes and charred grilled asparagus. The verdict was unanimous regardless of the choice: this was perfection.

At the end of our meal, our team was treated to a special dessert. Chef Morris created each person their own personal soufflé. One thing Chef Salerno is known for is coming out into the dining room and personally thanking patrons for coming to dinner. He did the same for us, by walking around and introducing himself to each of my team members and their spouses.

In closing, I would like to personally congratulate Chef Morris Salerno on 30 years!
Be sure to watch out for all the many wine dinners and special events they have throughout the year. Or if you and your special someone would like to have an elegant quiet dinner, make a reservation at Bistecca right away.

Bistecca is located at 2300 Highland Village Road, Highland Village. Call 972-318-0515 for reservations. You can see their menus and more at their website bisteccasteakhouse.com. They open at 5 p.m. every evening. Make sure to tell them we sent you!

Jay Marks
Jay Markshttps://www.jaymarksrealestate.com/foodiefridaydfw
Realtor Jay Marks reviews local restaurants and interviews interesting people. Contact him today: 972-724-2540.

