LETTER: Rhonda Hurst is a proven leader for Highland Village City Council

I am writing to express my family’s enthusiastic endorsement of Councilmember Rhonda Hurst for re-election to Highland Village City Council Place 5 during the local elections this May. Having known Rhonda for many years, I am confident that she possesses the dedication, experience, and vision necessary to continue to effectively serve our city.

Rhonda consistently demonstrates a deep commitment to improving our city, tirelessly advocates for community involvement, and diligently looks for ways to enrich our economic opportunities. She devotes significant amounts of time and effort researching each new action/agenda item, often asking the difficult questions some would fain away from, all in an effort to best represent her Highland Village constituents.

Her years of land development experience working with many Texas municipalities and other states, being a Highland Village resident for over four decades, and current City Council member, means she understands how our local government works and how to make it work better. She hit the ground running on day one of her first term in 2023 and I look forward to serving with her again when she is re-elected.

In addition to her professional qualifications, Rhonda is a person of integrity and compassion. She is deeply invested in the well-being of our city and its residents. Her passion for public service is evident in everything she does, and I am confident that she will continue to be a strong advocate for our community while serving on City Council.

I, along with our four Highland Village Precinct Chairs, wholeheartedly endorse Rhonda Hurst for Highland Village City Council Place 5, and I encourage my fellow residents to support her re-election this May. Together, we can ensure that our city continues to thrive, prosper, and remain the Highland Village we all know and love.

Shawn Nelson
City Council Place 4
Highland Village, TX

