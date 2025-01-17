Robson Ranch Rambler — January 2025

As I pen this, it is mid-December, and I am feeling tapped out. Maybe a little too much shopping, organizing, and early partying as I prepare for the year-end festivities. I am ready to relax a bit before the start of the big holiday events. You will be reading this in January. January can go either of two ways as we leave the holidays and head into the new year.

One perspective is that January is tough to love. The holiday lights are gone, the days are shorter, and the weather is gloomier. With steely determination, we make our lists of things to do, improve, start or stop in the new year. At the same time, we keenly feel the absence of all the party food, wine and chocolate that we enjoyed in abundance at Robson Ranch galas, holiday club lunches and gatherings in homes. There is no shame in hunkering down and getting to that stack of books or binge-worthy mini-series. Our Robson Ranch Library has enough books and CDs for the entire Ranch to get through the worst of January.

For many of us, our behaviors are firmly in place, and we are ok with that. However, what I have said and have heard others say is, “I will do that after the first of the year.” Examples of “that” may be taking on a new volunteer activity, or a deferred home improvement project, or cleaning out the garage or getting our affairs in order. My challenge to all of us is to get going on the things we said we would do after the holidays!

If you would rather tackle a behavior change than the garage cleanup, we can accommodate you at Robson Ranch. Two popular resolutions are living healthier and losing weight. We have about 20 different exercise classes that meet daily or weekly and can help relieve stress and strengthen your body and improve balance. On top of that, hundreds of Robson Ranch residents are involved in organized sports; bocce, tennis, pickleball and softball. In addition to players, softball has a dedicated crew of entertaining announcers, volunteers who man the scoreboards and reporters who make a game come alive on paper.

If you want to expand your horizons from a ringside seat, the Osher Life Learning Institute at UNT is your ticket. This educational program provides lectures on diverse and thought-provoking subjects at Robson Ranch. There are no prerequisites, mandatory assignments, or tests with their non-credit courses. Check out membership on the Robson Ranch HOA website.

One behavior that residents share is our commitment to giving back to our community. We participate in Kiwanis projects to care for and connect with kids in the Denton community. Support Our Troops help provide for the material, physical and emotional needs of our military men and women at home and abroad. Many Robson Ranch clubs organize events and projects to help the less fortunate in Denton.

Living a full lifestyle is the shared goal for Robson Ranch residents every year.