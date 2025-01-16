LISD to hold public meeting about TAPR

Lewisville ISD announced this week that it will hold a public hearing about the 2023-24 Texas Academic Performance Report.

The TAPR, administered by the Texas Education Agency, measures STAAR performance, participation and progress across school districts, as well as attendance, graduation and dropout rates, college, career and military readiness, and much more. Click here to view LISD’s 2023-24 TAPR.

The LISD Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing for discussion of the TAPR at its regular board meeting at the LISD Administrative Center, 1565 W. Main St. in Lewisville, on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.