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Southern Denton County Local News

Helicopter crash near Northlake sends two to hospital

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
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Denton County ESD No. 1 responded to a helicopter crash near Northlake Wednesday morning. (Photo courtesy DCESD)

Two people were transported to a local hospital with injuries after a helicopter crashed near Northlake.

According to officials, the helicopter crashed shortly before 9 a.m. near Texas Motor Speedway and the Bell Helicopter test facility.

When crews from Denton County ESD No. 1 arrived, they found a single helicopter on its side and treated two patients at the scene.

Officials said the two were taken to a hospital, but neither the types of injuries nor the severity of the injuries were released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

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Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

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