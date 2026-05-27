Helicopter crash near Northlake sends two to hospital

Two people were transported to a local hospital with injuries after a helicopter crashed near Northlake.

According to officials, the helicopter crashed shortly before 9 a.m. near Texas Motor Speedway and the Bell Helicopter test facility.

When crews from Denton County ESD No. 1 arrived, they found a single helicopter on its side and treated two patients at the scene.

Officials said the two were taken to a hospital, but neither the types of injuries nor the severity of the injuries were released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.