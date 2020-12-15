Local fire departments bringing Santa to neighborhoods

Two local fire departments — Highland Village FD and Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 — are bringing Santa Claus to their neighborhoods this week to share some Christmas joy to local families.

Highland Village began its annual tradition on Sunday, and each evening the fire department is bringing Santa to a different section of town through Friday. The city provides a Santa Tracker webpage where families can see where Saint Nick is in real time.

The ESD — formerly known as the Argyle Fire District — has been doing the same thing through its service area, which includes Argyle, Lantana, Bartonville, Double Oak, Copper Canyon and other communities in that area of southern Denton County. On Tuesday night, the ESD is escorting Santa through Argyle and west Harvest from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., and they’ll be going to north Lantana on Wednesday night.

Both departments bring several fire trucks and other equipments, decked out in Christmas lights with their lights flashing and Christmas music playing. The ESD is recommending the following tips for families who want to see the parade: