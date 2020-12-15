Argyle Band wins State

The Argyle High School Band won the 4A State Championship on Monday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Argyle was tops among 20 bands competing in the event, receiving the No. 1 ranking from four of the five judges and getting a total score of 8, easily better than second-place Melissa High School’s 14.

“Congratulations to all the hard-working band students and directors on this amazing accomplishment amid a very trying year,” Argyle ISD said in a social media post Tuesday morning. “The Eagle band’s tradition of excellence was on display since the summer as they performed at the highest level while battling through the new guidelines and restrictions.”