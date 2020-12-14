Flower Mound among Texas’ fastest growing real estate markets

Flower Mound is the second-fastest growing real estate market in Texas for 2021, according to a study by AceableAgent, the state’s leading online real estate group.

“This year, the Texas real estate market has been resilient for homeowners and investors,” said Laura Adams, analyst at AceableAgent and former real estate salesperson. “Mortgage rates are expected to remain low, and when combined with lagging supply, Texans should see higher demand and home prices in many areas of the state in 2021.”

According to AceableAgent’s analysis, Texas’ fastest-growing real estate markets for 2021 are:

Austin Flower Mound Fort Worth Grand Prairie Irving Katy Leander Round Rock

The full report — which includes analysis for each of the named cities — is available here.