Flower Mound development receives council approval

Last week, the Flower Mound Town Council approved a development plan for Grace Park, a 20-home subdivision on FM 1171.

The new community will be located on a long, narrow property on the south side of Cross Timbers Road, in between Bruton Orand Boulevard and Auburn Drive. Development is expected to begin in 2021 with homes for sale by late 2022, according to a news release from Darling Homes, which recently acquired the lots from developer Reginald Rembert.

During the meeting, town staff explained that this development plan met all the town’s minimum regulations, so the only things the council could deny were two small variance requests. After brief discussion, the council approved it unanimously.

“This is the best that I think could be accomplished with this piece of property,” said Councilman Jim Pierson.

This is the second iteration of the proposed Grace Park that went before Flower Mound Town Council, according to the town. In July, council unanimously denied a version of Grace Park that was a proposed Planned Development for medium density (minimum 10,000 square foot lots) residential uses with a total of 23 lots. The applicant came back with a straight zoning request, not a planned development, for low density residential uses (minimum 15,000 square foot lots). This was in compliance with the Master Plan designation for the property, and Town Council approved this request on Sept. 21.

There was not a specific number of lots identified as part of this plan, because it was a straight zoning request, so the applicant could create as many lots as the low density designation would allow. On Nov. 9, the Planning & Zoning Commission recommended approval of the 20-lot Grace Park development plan, based on the newly approved low density residential zoning.

“This is a limited opportunity for homesites of this size in a private enclave in Flower Mound,” said Keith Hurand, Dallas Division President for Darling Homes. “Grace Park will attract buyers desiring to move-up, right-size or simply purchase a new home with current design trends and TM LiveWell healthy home features included for safer and cleaner living. The Flower Mound submarket is highly desirable and development opportunities are limited due to the near build-out nature of the area.”

Homes in Grace Park will range from 3,200 to 4,020 square feet. Floor plans include room for outdoor living, a fifth bedroom and media room options as well as beautiful curved staircases, family rooms and first floor guest rooms. The large one-story options include a three-car garage.