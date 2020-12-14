Northlake installs live-streaming system

The town of Northlake recently installed a new live-streaming system to allow residents to watch Town Council meetings from their homes.
The town successfully tested the new system last week, according to a news release from the town. Town Administrator Drew Corn said the system will allow residents to stay informed in a more convenient and protected fashion moving forward.
“We’re still working out a few bugs, but this system is a huge step in the right direction for the town,” Corn said. “The live streaming system makes it easier than ever for Northlake citizens to remain informed on Council actions.”
The streaming system was funded entirely by federal CARES Act funding. Corn said the town recognized a need for streaming services after capacity in Town Hall was limited due to COVID-19 precautions.
“With social distancing practices in place, the capacity in the Chamber Room is limited,” Corn said. “This system allows all interested parties to stay informed on Council actions without leaving the safety and comfort of their own home.”
Moving forward, the Northlake Town Council will stream public meetings on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 5:30 pm. The decision to begin meetings one hour earlier was approved during last week’s meeting. Interested parties may access the live stream on the town’s website.