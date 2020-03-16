Local restaurants offer delivery, pickup

As officials continue to announce new restrictions for public gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic, local restaurants are offering delivery and/or curbside pickup for residents who don’t want to dine out.

Below is a list of some locally-owned eateries offering delivery and/or pickup options. Some may not be available on food delivery apps, but you can order over the phone or online directly through the restaurant. This list is not complete and will be amended. If your locally-owned restaurant offers either of these services and is not listed here, email [email protected]