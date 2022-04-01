Foodie Friday: Denton County restaurants offering Easter meals

2250 FM 407 Suite 130, Highland Village TX 75077

Salerno’s is another restaurant that has become well-known for its Easter buffet over the years. This year you can enjoy a 5-course meal at home or enjoy their dine-in buffet. The 5-course meal includes a cheese & fruit plate, salad, soup, ham & turkey entree, and some delicious desserts.

If you’re ordering to enjoy at home, email your order to [email protected] Pickup will be Sunday, April 17 2022 from 11:00am-3:00pm.