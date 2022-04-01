Foodie Friday: Denton County restaurants offering Easter meals

Delhi6 Indian Kitchen
1700 Cottonwood Creek #110, Highland Village TX 75077
If you’d like a non-traditional Easter meal, join Delhi6 Indian Kitchen in Highland Village for a delicious Indian buffet. You can call them at 469-559-3559 to get more information on the menu and how to reserve a spot.
Salerno’s Italian Restaurant
2250 FM 407 Suite 130, Highland Village TX 75077
Salerno’s is another restaurant that has become well-known for its Easter buffet over the years. This year you can enjoy a 5-course meal at home or enjoy their dine-in buffet. The 5-course meal includes a cheese & fruit plate, salad, soup, ham & turkey entree, and some delicious desserts.
If you’re ordering to enjoy at home, email your order to [email protected] Pickup will be Sunday, April 17 2022 from 11:00am-3:00pm.
Verf’s Grill & Tavern
2221 Justin Road 101, Flower Mound TX 75028
Verf’s is currently taking reservations for their Easter Brunch on Sunday, April 17, 2022 from 9:30am-2:30pm. Brunch items you’ll find include a Prime Rib carving station, Creole shrimp, French Toast, and lots of desserts and pastries.
Call 972-317-3390 to make your reservation!
Shoal Creek Tavern
1701 Shoal Creek, Highland Village TX 75077
Shoal Creek Tavern is also hosting an Easter Brunch on Sunday, April 17, 2022 from 9:0am-2:30pm. They’ll be serving Smoked Ham, Chicken and Waffles, Polenta Cakes, Mahi Mahi, and so much more!
Call 972-317-2250 to make your reservation!
Old Town Market
123 Chinn Chapel Rd, Double Oak TX 75077
Any time we’re hosting people at our house, we love heading to Old Town Market to get our ingredients. They’re currently taking orders for Easter with special items like Dry Cured Ham, Leg of Lamb, Lamb Racks, and Whole Rabbits.
Call 972-436-6742 to place your Easter order!
The Bartonville Store
96 McMakin Rd., Bartonville TX 76226
The Bartonville Store is offering an incredible Easter brunch this year with several fresh salads, a build-your-own omelet station, a build-your-own waffle station, and (of course) a carving station with some slow roasted Prime Rib.
Join them April 17, 2022 from 10:00am-2:00pm by calling them at 940-241-3301 to make your reservation!
Flour Shop Bakery
6100 Long Prairie Rd Ste 200, Flower Mound TX 75028
If you’re looking for some adorable Easter-themed sugar cookies to enjoy with your Easter meal, check out what Cara Vasquez at the Flour Shop Bakery has in her case! Her cookies would be the perfect accompaniment to any meal!
Purchase your cookies in store or call 972-355-3600 to place an order.
*Photo courtesy of Flour Shop Bakery Facebook page.
Mike’s Bakery
4251 FM 2181 Ste 216, Corinth TX 76210
We don’t know what Mike is going to have on his Easter menu yet, but he has teased on his Facebook that the menu will be released soon, so follow Mike’s Bakery for the latest information and we’ll update here once more information becomes available.