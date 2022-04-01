From the Firehouse — March 2022

We are often asked by our citizens what the difference is between a “watch” and a “warning” in regard to weather events, especially during the spring when we experience the majority of our severe weather in North Texas.

Knowing the difference between the two terms can help ensure that you are adequately prepared for the next time that severe weather threatens our community.

Watch : Conditions are favorable for severe weather event to happen in the future

: Conditions are for severe weather event to happen in the future Warning: A severe weather event is imminent or currently happening

As we enter the spring severe weather season, we would like to remind our citizens to sign up for emergency notifications by visiting our website at www.dentoncountyesd1.gov or by calling the Denton County ESD #1 Administration office at 940-464-7102.

In the month of January, the Denton County Emergency Services District #1 responded to 290 calls for service with an average response time of 7 minutes, 12 seconds.

I would also like to thank our community for their kind words and well wishes that have been expressed following the announcement of my upcoming retirement. I have been honored to serve this community over the past 30 years and am looking forward to supporting the DCESD #1 Board of Commissioners in their search for the next fire chief.

For questions, please feel free to send me an email at [email protected]