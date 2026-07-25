Local family gives back while transforming spaces across Denton County

Sometimes, the best projects start with a simple conversation.

That’s what Flower Mound residents Ryan and Steven Lair found out when their dad recently attended a group dinner event at Lewisville Lighthouse Church. During a conversation with the pastor Richard Brunson, he noticed the aging Formica kitchen countertops and suggested transforming the space with architectural surface films that replicate the look and feel of premium materials like granite.

The best part is that it could all be done without the cost and disruption of a traditional remodel. Naturally, the pastor said yes to the generous donation—and the before-and-afters are beyond impressive.

“We had it done in less than a week,” Ryan said. He and Steven are the proud owners of a local CoolVu franchise that specializes in architectural surface solutions. “I’m excited because, beyond this project, the vinyl can be applied to countertops and cabinets. It can form to any surface, regardless of how detailed it is.”

The project highlights something many property owners don’t realize: surfaces that look worn, dated, or damaged don’t always need to be replaced. These days, Ryan and Steven are busy working with property owners throughout Denton County who are interested in high-end solar window film to block out triple-digit heat outside and improve comfort and energy efficiency inside. But CoolVu films, flat glass, and architectural resurfacing are also perfect transformation options for hotels, elevators, boats, RVs, walls, windows, and even safety and security films that reinforce glass in schools.

Ryan and Steven stumbled upon the idea of residential and commercial window films, architectural resurfacing, and flat glass solutions a little more than a year ago while watching YouTube videos. The result is nothing short of a thriving family business built around a product with seemingly endless applications. Even their sister, Lauren, a recent Marcus graduate, has joined the team to help with marketing.

“We had the skills to be successful. We just needed a name to stand with, and CoolVu was a natural choice,” Ryan said. “We have over 400 colors, textures, and styles, from wood and marble to stone, granite, textiles, and more. It’s been a cool journey, and the best part is that I get to do it with my family.”

To learn more about CoolVu, visit NDFWCoolVu.com. You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. If you’d like to see the before and afters of the church project, please visit youtube.com/shorts/U7xLBdmUWNM.

(Sponsored content by Steve Gamel)