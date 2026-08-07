Construction begins on Robson Ranch Road expansion project

Motorists traveling on Robson Ranch Road in southwest Denton should expect traffic delays beginning Monday, Aug. 10, as construction gets underway on an expansion project designed to improve traffic flow and safety.

The project includes widening Robson Ranch Road from four to five lanes between Sagehawk Drive and I-35W, adding left-turn lanes and dedicated right-turn lanes.

Improvements also include a fifth lane and a new left-turn lane at the Ed Robson Boulevard entrance to Robson Ranch, along with widening northbound Cleveland-Gibbs Road to add a dedicated left-turn lane and improve through and right-turn lanes.

During construction, the right lane in both eastbound and westbound directions will be closed periodically. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra travel time and use alternate routes when possible.

Eastbound motorists heading toward Hwy 377 are encouraged to use Cleveland-Gibbs Road or Harvest Way south to Old Justin Road or FM 407 before continuing east.

Drivers traveling north can use Yarbrough Way to FM 2449 and then head east or west as needed.

The City of Denton is managing the project, with Denton County funding the design. Construction is expected to continue through early 2027.