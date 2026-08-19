Flower Mound to hear plans for second H-E-B

Flower Mound could very quickly go from having no H-E-B grocery stores to having two, according to town documents.

A major commercial development in Flower Mound is currently courting H-E-B, which would put the popular grocer along FM 2499, south of the QuikTrip on Waketon Road and east of Rippy Road.

Plans for the development, dubbed Flower Mound Center, will be presented to Flower Mound’s Planning and Zoning Commission during a work session Monday.

According to Flower Mound Director of Economic Development Ray Watson, H-E-B was invited to participate in the work session alongside the Regency Centers team, which is in charge of developing the space.

The land currently is planned to have low-density residential, retail and office use. However, the developer is requesting an amendment to the town’s master plan to rezone the land for a planned development with retail uses and certain modifications and waivers to the town’s code of ordinances.

If things go right for the town, Flower Mound will have an H-E-B on its east side along FM 2499 and another on its west side in Furst Ranch.

Costco Wholesale seems pretty set on opening a new warehouse in Flower Mound, as well. If approved by the town, it will be built in the Cottonwood development – about a mile north of the proposed H-E-B location.

H-E-B is booming in Denton County. The popular grocer chain was close to opening a store in Argyle, but chose Denton instead for a location with a fuel station and car wash.

The grocer is also opening a new location near downtown Denton.