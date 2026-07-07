Flower Mound approves ordinance to reduce excess parking spaces

Flower Mound is changing the way it regulates parking in an effort to reduce oversized parking lots, support small businesses and create more green space.

The Town Council unanimously approved amendments to its Land Development Regulations at its regular meeting Monday, allowing developers to use shared parking agreements based on when neighboring businesses experience peak demand.

Under the new ordinance, businesses with different operating hours — such as office buildings and restaurants or gyms — can share parking spaces rather than each providing enough parking to meet peak demand independently. Office parking is typically busiest during the day, while restaurants and fitness centers see the most activity in the evening.

Town officials said the change was prompted by the large number of parking lots that remain partially empty even during the busiest times.

“This is really to try to reduce the amount of giant, flat lots that we have all over town that are just baking in the sun with no cars in them,” Mayor Pro Tem Adam Schiestel said. “I support this very much.”

The ordinance is also expected to make it easier for small businesses to occupy existing retail spaces without having to seek planned development approvals or commission costly parking studies.

“[Smaller businesses] would have had to do a planned development or a parking study, and that can be a burden, especially if they’re not the developer and they’re just trying to go into a shopping center,” said Lexin Murphy of the town’s development services team.

According to a town presentation, the shared parking model could reduce required parking spaces by an average of 31%. In one example, a development that previously required 1,328 parking spaces would now need only 918 spaces.

Town officials said fewer parking spaces will reduce pavement while allowing for more landscaping, helping lessen stormwater runoff and the urban heat island effect.

“It makes sense, overall,” Mayor Cheryl Moore said. “It reduces the constraints on businesses and also helps environmentally.”

Shared parking is already incorporated into developments such as River Walk, Lakeside DFW and Furst Ranch. Upcoming businesses at Lakeside Crossing, including Marty B’s Coffee and Cachet Salons, are also expected to use the model, along with a proposed hotel if it is approved.

Existing developments may also transition to shared parking by working with the town.

The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the ordinance in June after requesting additional safeguards to ensure convenient pedestrian access.

“The objective and strategic plan of this makes a lot of sense,” Planning and Zoning Chairman Gregory Schultz said. “We don’t want to overbuild parking, and we’re all in favor of having more green space and all the benefits that come with that.”

In response, town staff added provisions requiring developers to minimize walking distances between parking areas and buildings while providing safe pedestrian access through sidewalks, crosswalks and other walkways.