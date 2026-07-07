Italian ice, frozen dessert chain plans for new location in Flower Mound

It won’t be ready for the heat wave hitting southern Denton County right now, but frozen desserts are on the horizon in Flower Mound.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is expected to open a new shop in Flower Mound at 2201 Justin Road, Suite 303, at The Highlands shopping center.

According to a filing with the state, the Italian ice shop will start construction in August.

The $225,000 in renovations are expected to be completed in early October.

In addition to Italian ice, Jeremiah’s also serves Jelati, soft ice cream, ice cream sandwiches and Jelati cakes.

The Flower Mound location will be Jeremiah’s 12th shop in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, with other locations in Keller, Frisco and Little Elm.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice started in 1988 when founder Jeremy “Jeremiah” Litwack started selling frozen treats in a pushcart as a high schooler in Philadelphia.

When he graduated college, Litwack rented a truck and a warehouse, where he started developing his own Italian Ice flavors and recipes.

The first Jeremiah’s Italian Ice opened in 1996 in Winter Park, Florida, where his shop became a neighborhood staple.

Since, then the chain has grown to more than 130 franchise locations in 11 states.

According to the chain’s website, Jeremiah’s works with the community through fundraisers.

To learn more about Jeremiah’s, visit the Italian Ice specialist’s website.

Jeremiah’s won’t be the only frozen treat shop opening in Flower Mound. Yogurtland submitted plans to open a new store just down the road at The Highlands of Flower Mound shopping center.

A sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt and Wetzel’s Pretzels combination store is also expected to open soon in Flower Mound along FM 1171.