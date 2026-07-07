Celebration of life scheduled for former Argyle, Flower Mound coach that died unexpectedly

An Argyle ISD coach and teacher will be honored after he unexpectedly passed away at the end of June.

Cody Vanderford, the boys golf coach at Argyle High School, a PE teacher at Argyle South Elementary School and a former football coach at Flower Mound High School, passed away at the age of 61 due to a medical emergency.

To honor the coach, Argyle ISD will hold a celebration of life at the First United Methodist Church in downtown Denton on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m.

“Coach Vanderford was a dedicated and passionate coach, known for growing and developing elite golfers and building a golf legacy at AHS,” said Argyle ISD in a statement after the news of Vanderford’s passing. “He also made an impact at South Elementary, consistently creating a positive, engaging PE class environment that all his students enjoyed.”

Vanderford played football at and graduated from Marcus High School in Flower Mound, where he served as a quarterback on the Marauders team that won state in 1997.

While coaching the boys golf team at Argyle High School, the Eagles brought home state titles in 2021 and 2022.

Argyle’s head football coach Todd Rodgers worked with Vanderford at Marcus before hiring him to coach the Eagles golfers in 2018.

“Coach Cody Vanderford’s impact reached far beyond the football field, golf course or classroom,” said Rodgers. “He shaped countless young people through his leadership, character and genuine care for others. He was an exceptional coach, teacher, husband, father and friend whose legacy will live on in the lives he touched. He will be deeply missed.”

The district said it will be providing grief counseling to support Argyle ISD students. For more information, students and staff can reach out to Argyle High School staff.

“Please continue to keep Coach Vanderford and his family in your hearts, along with so many staff, students and AISD community members he impacted,” said Argyle ISD in a post to social media.