Argyle High School’s championship-winning golf coach suddenly passes away

The Argyle ISD community is grieving after a coach on the district’s staff passed away suddenly.

Argyle High School boys golf coach and Argyle South Elementary School PE teacher Cody Vanderford died Monday, at the age of 61, following a medical emergency.

“With deep sadness, we share the unexpected passing of a beloved member of the Argyle ISD family,” said the district in a message to the community.

Vanderford made an impact at the high school level and the elementary school level. He arrived at Argyle ISD in 2018 and led the Eagles to golf state champions in 2021 and 2022. He also served at Argyle Intermediate School before joining South Elementary when it opened in 2022.

“Coach Vanderford was a dedicated and passionate coach, known for growing and developing elite golfers and building a golf legacy at AHS,” said the district. “He also made an impact at South Elementary, consistently creating a positive, engaging PE class environment that all his students enjoyed.”

According to Argyle ISD, Vanderford accumulated more than 35 years in public education, feeling his greatest reward was a life of service to students.

The golf coach also had a hand in some success on the gridiron.

Vanderford played quarterback back in the day, and was described as a talented offensive strategist and architect of the high-powered Marcus Marauders offense in the late 1990s.

While at Marcus, Vanderford helped the Marauders bring home a 5A state championship in 1997.

When cross-town rival Flower Mound High School started its football program in 2000, Vanderford was there to coach the Jaguars.

Argyle’s head football coach Todd Rodgers worked with Vanderford at Marcus before hiring him to coach the Eagles golfers in 2018.

“Coach Cody Vanderford’s impact reached far beyond the football field, golf course or classroom,” said Rodgers. “He shaped countless young people through his leadership, character and genuine care for others. He was an exceptional coach, teacher, husband, father and friend whose legacy will live on in the lives he touched. He will be deeply missed.”

Argyle ISD will share information regarding services for Vanderford as it becomes available.

The district will also be providing grief counseling to support Argyle ISD students. For more information, students and staff can reach out to Argyle High School staff.

“Please pray for the Vanderford family and support those students, staff and families who knew and worked alongside him,” said the district.