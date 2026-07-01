Boba Bar opens new location in Flower Mound

A Highland Village bubble tea store is expanding further into southern Denton County.

Boba Bar began a soft opening period Sunday at its second shop, which is located at 330 Parker Square Road in Flower Mound.

“Our menu is limited for soft opening, we are still tweaking and working on our flow at this new location,” said Boba Bar on a post to social media. “We are so excited to be apart of Parker Square.”

According to the shop’s online menu, it features a variety of classic teas, fruit teas and special teas, as well as chai lattes, matcha, Vietnamese coffee, lemonade and slush drinks.

Guests can also choose their sweetness level and add in toppings, such as sugar boba, popping boba, jelly and foams.

Boba Bar takes over the space formerly occupied by 1102 Bubble Tea & Smoothies, a bubble tea franchise that opened in August 2023.

For more information on the shop, follow Boba Bar’s Facebook page.