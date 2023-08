1102 Bubble Tea & Smoothies celebrated its Flower Mound grand opening over the weekend.

The new handcrafted drink shop is now open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 330 Parker Square Road, the former Fearless Nutrition space. 1102 offers milk tea, coffees, smoothies, snacks and more. It is headquartered in Fort Worth and has a handful of locations in Tarrant County and Waco.

Click here for more information.