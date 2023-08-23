Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Harvest Happenings — August 2023

Page Austin, Harvest Lifestyle Manager

Harvest is known for its strong culture of doing life together. Part of that culture is helping those in need in and outside of our community. Our passion is helping people gain access to food and fresh produce by partnering with the North Texas Food Bank. We have proudly donated more than 300,000 meals over the last 10 years.

While holiday food drives and other seasonal events are an important role in the food bank’s outreach efforts, we don’t wait for the holidays to help those in need. From two dedicated fields that our Farmer cultivates to five gardening plots designated for homeowners to manage, we regularly share fresh produce with the North Texas Food Bank.

In addition, we also raise financial contributions through such events as our Freezing for a Reason Polar Plunge with the Argyle Police Department, Turkey Trot event, and our Harvest Teen Council’s Hoops 4 Hunger 3v3 basketball tournament.

As you know, we are experiencing tremendous growth in our area. It’s more than the North Texas Food Bank and Tarrant Area Food Bank ever expected. There are more than 80 people moving to Denton County each day! Due to the growth, they came together to address how to better serve the Metroplex: serving by zip code. Based on our zip code, we now fall under the Tarrant Area Food Bank.

The goal is still the same: fighting hunger in North Texas. We are excited to work alongside the Tarrant Area Food Bank as the need in this area continues to grow. #harvestbettertogether

Previous articleDenton Blues Festival celebrating 25th year
