Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Denton Blues Festival celebrating 25th year

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The 2023 Denton Blues Festival next month will mark the annual event’s silver anniversary.

The Denton Black Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to celebrate 25 years of Denton Blues Festival, scheduled for Sept. 15-17 at Quakertown Park, 700 Oakland St.

“This festival stands as a testament to Denton’s rich heritage and enduring legacy,” said a news release from the chamber. “Since its inception in 1998, this remarkable family-friendly event has been an unmissable fixture, infusing Denton with the soulful rhythms of the blues.

“As we commemorate our 25th anniversary, we’re bringing you an even more unforgettable experience. From local talents who’ve become household names to revered icons of the genre, the stage will come alive with the most remarkable blues acts that the entire United States has to offer.”

The free event will begin with the Community Karaoke Battle, in which local luminaries will set the stage ablaze with their talents.

“This will kick-start a weekend brimming with performances from the most skilled and accomplished blues musicians from all corners of the nation,” the news release said.

Big Bill Morganfield will headline on the evening of Sept. 16, and The Keeshea Pratt Band will close out the event on Sept. 17.

Click here for more information.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

